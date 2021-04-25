close
Sun Apr 25, 2021
World Immunisation Week

National

 
April 25, 2021

Yasmin Rashid urges parents to get their children immunised

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has urged parents to get their children immunised as Punjab commemorates World Immunisation Week from April 24 to April 30. The Immunisation Week is organised from 24 to 30 April every year.

The Health Minister said immunisation programme is saving children from 11 diseases. She said an awareness campaign immunisation programme should be conducted among the general public.

Immunisation saves children from polio, measles, tetanus, typhoid, pneumonia, diarrhea and other diseases.

She said the government provides free vaccination. "I appeal parents to complete course of immunisation of their children.

Government of the Punjab, in collaboration with the World Health Organization and UNICEF provides free vaccination to children against 11 deadly diseases. The foundation of a healthy society today is the basis of a healthy future.”

