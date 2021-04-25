Rangers boss not looking too far ahead in double bid

EDINBURGH: Steven Gerrard insists it is still too early for him to be dreaming about doubling up on Rangers’ historic title triumph.

The Ibrox boss has fulfilled the club’s 10-year quest to regain their place at the top of Scottish football after leading Gers to the title. The former Liverpool skipper failed to get his hands on a league winners’ medal as a player but on May 15, he will join James Tavernier in lifting the Premiership trophy aloft.

But there is further silverware to chase this term with the Scottish Cup Gerrard, though, is refusing to let his imagination get carried away while they still have a tricky quarter-final to overcome against Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone at Ibrox on Sunday.

Asked if he had dared to dream of becoming the first Rangers boss since 2009 to secure a league and cup double, Gerrard said: “I haven’t really given it too much thought. “It’s the priority to try to achieve that.

“But in terms of lifting it from a personal point of view, there’s too many big games and important obstacles to try to get over first and foremost. We want to show St Johnstone big respect as they’ve already won a cup themselves and finished in the top six.

“They are a really well-organised team so first things first, it’s to try to get over the first hurdle, which will be St Johnstone and will be tough. But if we play close to our best like we did against Celtic, we should have enough to get the job done.”