Suzuka to continue to host Japanese Grand Prix

SUZUKA: Formula One has announced the Japanese Grand Prix will remain at Suzuka until at least 2024. The Japanese Grand Prix will remain at the Suzuka circuit for three more years, the race promoters and F1 chiefs announced Saturday.

The track has been a regular fixture on the F1 calendar for more than 30 years and the venue for a number of title deciders. Commenting on the new deal, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “I am truly delighted that Formula One will continue to race at Suzuka Circuit for another three years.

“Japan holds a special place in the hearts and minds of F1 fans all over the world and Suzuka has played host to many of the sport’s most legendary moments, with 11 drivers’ titles being decided there.

“This extension is part of our long-term commitment to growing the sport in Asia and we are pleased to be able to continue our successful relationship.”

“This contract extension, the result of the fruitful relationship between Formula 1 and Mobilityland (the circuit owners), is part of the long-term strategic commitment to develop the sport in Asia,” said a Formula 1 statement. “Japan has an avid fan-base and with exciting young talent Yuki Tsunoda who became the first Japanese driver on the grid since 2014, Formula 1 will continue to work with the promoter to further increase the sport’s popularity there.”

The figure-of-eight Suzuka circuit, which will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2022, has hosted 31 GPs since 1987, with the drivers’ world title being decided there on 11 occasions.