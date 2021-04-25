close
Sun Apr 25, 2021
April 25, 2021

Vaccine doses

Newspost

 
April 25, 2021

Pakistan is reporting more than a hundred deaths per day. The most effective way to deal with the situation is to vaccinate a large number of people. Even though the government has started its vaccination programme, it is mostly limited to big cities.

On the other hand, people living in remote areas are still waiting for the government to start the vaccination process. The authorities are requested to look into this issue and start administering vaccine doses to residents of remote areas in a timely manner.

Salam Nezar

Kech

