Indifference

The incumbent government has been facing a number of challenges ever since it came to power. The prices of daily commodities are increasing rapidly. For daily wagers, buying essential commodities has now become a dream. A 20-kilogramme bag of flour is being sold at Rs1,250. People from low-income families are unable to buy sugar, tea, vegetables and other food items. The government, on the other hand, thinks that the country’s economy is growing at a rapid pace. However, the sudden appointment of a new finance minister highlights the fragility of our financial position. Also, the country is struggling to maintain law and order. The killing of policemen in Lahore; the attack on a prominent journalist and former head of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), Absar Alam; and the Serena Hotel explosion in Quetta are some of the incidents that point at the fact that the federal government isn’t prepared to deal with the current volatile situation.

Parliament has become a place where the government and the opposition fight with each other – no one cares about people. The prime minister doesn’t attend National Assembly sessions to take the opposition parties on board on issues of national importance. The prime minister needs to focus on the real issues that inflation-hit people are facing. In case he fails to deliver, the nation will be compelled to demand his resignation.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai