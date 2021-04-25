close
Sun Apr 25, 2021
Exams in a pandemic

Newspost

 
April 25, 2021

When talking about O/A Levels examinations, almost all stakeholders have missed a crucial point. These examinations are usually held in marriage halls, which are closed for social gatherings as the spread of the virus in these places is quite fast.

The high courts should have taken an expert opinion of pulmonologists before announcing their verdict. The authorities should have considered holding online exams.

M Shaikh

Islamabad

