Prayers for India

In 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, almost every country struggled to bear its impact. After the first wave of the coronavirus somehow got under control, countries underwent a false sense of security and assumed that they could go back to the pre-Covid lifestyle. The virus, on the other hand, had other plans. A new variant of the virus detected in India has led to utter chaos in the country. A few days back, India recorded more than 300,000 cases in a single day. Medical experts have added that the new strain of the virus remains undetectable by PCR tests. The recent videos that are now viral on social media show the nightmare that India is currently dealing with. Family members are crying for help. Many hospitals have run out of oxygen, leaving critically ill patients on their own. In this time of desperation and despair, the Edhi Foundation once again proved that humanity is above everything when it offered help to the neighbouring country.

With the conditions worsening in India, we cannot help but fear that Pakistan may witness the same situation in the near future. The country may have to impose a complete lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. We have to realise that a face ‘mask is the new normal’. We have to follow all SOPs to keep the situation under control.

Eraj Saleem

Karachi