Maryam nixes Karachi visit over virus concerns

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has cancelled her planned visit to Karachi over coronavirus concerns, the party’s spokeswoman said, according to Geo News.

PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said the visit of the PML-N leader, who was supposed to campaign for her party’s candidate Miftah Ismail ahead of Karachi’s NA-249 by-election, was cancelled considering the worsening situation of the pandemic.

“The decision was taken to protect the lives of the people and save them from coronavirus,” she said. Maryam Nawaz was scheduled to be in Karachi on Saturday on a two-day visit along with other senior party leaders. During her visit, she had planned to address an election rally.

Separately, Maryam’s spokesman Mohammad Zubair said she had planned to address “a large jalsa, which would have endangered the situation”. “The campaign however will continue unaffected.”

Besides campaigning for Miftah Ismail, the PML-N leader had also planned to meet party leaders and address workers at two other places.