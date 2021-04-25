Inflows from Roshan Digital Accounts cross $1bn

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday thanked overseas Pakistanis as the cumulative inflow of deposits through Roshan Digital Accounts surpassed the $1 billion mark.

“Alhamdulillah, funds received through Roshan Digital Account have crossed $1bn. I would like to thank our overseas Pakistanis for their overwhelming response,” the Prime Minister said on Twitter.

He also appreciated the efforts of State Bank of Pakistan and banks for achieving this significant milestone in such a short period.

According to the State Bank’s data, also shared by the Premier on his Twitter handle, the inflows were recorded at just $9 million in September last year, $42 million in October, $110 million in November, and $250 million in December last year. However, the inflows jumped to $418 million in January this year, $594 million in February, $806 million in March and $1,000 million on April 23.