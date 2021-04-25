Driver dies after three lorry collision on M5

BRISTOL: A driver has died in a three-lorry collision on the M5 motorway, police have confirmed.

The accident happened on the southbound carriageway near to Michaelwood Services between junctions 13 and 14 at just before 5am on Saturday. A Gloucestershire Police spokesman said that the two other drivers were taken to hospital in Bristol and advised that the motorway was likely to remain closed in the area for most of the day.

He said: “A person has died following a collision involving three lorries on the M5 earlier this morning, Saturday April 24. “At this time road closures are expected to remain in place throughout the day in both directions between junction 13 Stroud and junction 14 Thornbury.

“Police were called shortly before 5am with reports of a serious collision involving three large goods vehicles on the southbound carriageway, near to Michaelwood Services. “Emergency services are in attendance, including Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service due to two vehicles being alight.

“Motorists are being warned that closures are likely to remain in place throughout the day due to the seriousness of the incident and ongoing collision investigation. “The drivers of the two other vehicles have been taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.”