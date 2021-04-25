Imran voices solidarity with virus-ravaged India: Pakistan sees deadliest day of pandemic

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday voiced solidarity with the people of virus-ravaged India and called for fighting “this global challenge confronting humanity together” as the neighbours experienced their deadliest day since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Pakistan recorded 157 coronavirus-related fatalities, its highest single-day deaths since the pandemic began. India’s daily Covid death toll, at 2,624, hit a new high as well, with hospitals facing oxygen shortages and crematoriums pushed to capacity.

“I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of Covid-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighbourhood and the world. We must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together,” Khan on Twitter.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also voiced solidarity. “We express our support to the people of India in the wake of the current wave of Covid-19 infections that has hit our region hard. On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to the affected families in India,” he said.

He added: “Covid-19 is yet another reminder that humanitarian issues require responses beyond political consideration. Pakistan continues to work with SAARC countries to foster cooperation to tackle the pandemic.”

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 86 of the 157 fatalities of Pakistan came from Punjab, which has borne the brunt of the third wave, while 36 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In terms of infections, 5,908 people tested positive, the largest increase in cases in a week. Active Covid cases in Pakistan stood at 86,529. At least 5,561 patients were admitted across the country, 560 of whom were on ventilators.

Punjab’s Gujranwala, Multan and Lahore had the highest occupancy rates at 88 per cent, 85 per cent and Lahore 83 per cent respectively, followed by KP’s Mardan, 60 per cent. Oxygen beds occupancy was similarly high in Gujranwala at 85 per cent, followed by Peshawar 77 per cent, Swabi 71 per cent and Mardan 68 per cent.

Pakistan’s oxygen situation was edging dangerously close to India’s, which was already in the midst of shortages. Pakistani oxygen producers, in a joint statement, warned authorities of an “extreme shortage” and an India-like situation if the Covid situation persists. “We are currently producing the gas at our maximum capacity and the continued supply of oxygen to industries can [soon] affect the health sector,” they warned. They noted that most of the oxygen’s domestic production remained allocated to the health sector and that if all plants produce oxygen at full capacity, they could meet the needs of the health sector. They also demanded uninterrupted electricity supply for their plants.