Three held after police worker stabbed to death near Paris

RAMBOUILLET, France: French investigators were on Saturday questioning three people linked to a Tunisian man who stabbed a police employee to death near Paris in a suspected Islamist attack.
The murder at a police station in Rambouillet, a commuter town about 60 kilometres (40 miles) from Paris, revived the trauma of a spate of deadly attacks in recent years.
The victim was a 49-year-old woman named as Stephanie M., a police administrative assistant and mother-of-two, who was stabbed twice in the throat at the entrance of the station. Her alleged 36-year-old attacker named as Jamel Gorchene, who had not been known to police or intelligence services, was shot and killed by an officer at the scene.