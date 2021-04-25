Netanyahu calls for ‘calm’ in al-Quds

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday called for "calm on all sides" after several nights of unrest in Israeli-annexed east al-Quds.

The prime minister also warned that Israel remains "prepared for all scenarios" after dozens of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel overnight, prompting Israeli retaliatory air strikes.

He made the remarks after attending an emergency security meeting with senior officials, including army chief Aviv Kohavi, hours after Israeli warplanes struck Gaza early Saturday and a second night of clashes between Palestinians and police in al-Quds.

Thirty-six rockets were launched, the Israeli army said, the most in a single night this year, after Gaza´s Islamist rulers Hamas voiced support for the east Jerusalem protests, which were fuelled by a march Thursday by far-right Jews.

"First of all we want to ensure that law and order are respected... now we demand compliance with the law and I call for calm on all sides," Netanyahu said in a statement after the security talks.

The violence was the worst in years between Israeli police and Palestinians in the disputed Holy City.

There have been nightly disturbances since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramazan on April 13, amid Palestinian anger over police blocking off access to the promenade around the walls of the Old City and a ban on gatherings. "We uphold freedom of religion... for all residents and visitors of al-Quds," Netanyahu said.