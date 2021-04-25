Malaysian artist arrested for allegedly insulting queen

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian artist has been arrested for allegedly insulting the queen by posting a satirical playlist online, police said, fuelling concerns about a widening crackdown on freedom of expression.

Fahmi Reza, also an activist, is best known for a cartoon of Najib Razak depicted as a clown that became a symbol of protest before the ex-leader´s scandal-hit regime lost power in 2018.

He was detained late on Friday over a playlist he posted on Spotify which allegedly insulted Malaysia´s queen, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah, police said.

It featured a portrait of the royal and 101 songs, nearly of all which included the word "jealously", senior police official Huzir Mohamed said in a statement.

It came after a storm of criticism online after someone raised questions about the royal family and coronavirus vaccines, and the queen reportedly responded "Are you jealous?".

Fahmi is being investigated for breaking sedition laws, and faces up to three years if convicted under the act, Huzir said. He is also being probed under the communications act.

"Tough action will be taken without any compromise against anyone who intentionally threatens public security," he said.

He appeared in court on Saturday and police were granted a one-day remand order, meaning he will likely be released later in the day.