Sun Apr 25, 2021
AFP
April 25, 2021

SL arrests Muslim leader over attacks

World

AFP
April 25, 2021

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s police on Saturday arrested a top Muslim leader and member of parliament in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks that killed 279 people as pressure to speed up the investigation mounted.

Detectives took Rishad Bathiudeen, leader of the All Ceylon Makkal Party, into custody under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), police spokesman Ajith Rohana said.

