Man arrested for infecting 22 people with Covid

MADRID: A Mallorca man who infected 22 people with Covid-19 has been arrested on suspicion of assault for going to work and the gym despite signs he had the virus, police said on Saturday.
Police on the Spanish island began investigating at the end of January after an outbreak in the town of Manacor, following reports an employee had "become infected but hidden his illness", a statement said.