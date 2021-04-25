Protests in London against remaining UK Covid rules

LONDON: Huge crowds protested in London on Saturday against Britain´s remaining coronavirus restrictions, the mandatory use of masks and the possible introduction of so-called vaccine passports.

Britain began to gradually lift Covid-19 restrictions last month after months of restrictions and a successful mass vaccination campaign. Pubs were allowed to serve customers outdoors this month and non-essential shops reopened.

The demonstrators marched along several major arteries, including the main shopping district Oxford Street, with videos and photos showing thousands in attendance.

Hundreds then rallied in Hyde Park late afternoon following the march, an AFP reporter said.

Organisers used various websites and online platform pages to encourage turnout, despite curbs which limit outdoor gatherings to 30 people.

An exception for protests carries requirements including a Covid-19 risk assessment being conducted.

"Anyone coming into London for a protest must make sure their gathering is lawful, with a risk assessment carried out by the organiser," the Metropolitan Police Service said on Twitter. "Officers are on site and will continue to engage with those present," it later added of the Hyde Park protest.

There were no reports of arrests by late afternoon.

Anti-lockdown protests by hundreds or even thousands have occurred sporadically during the pandemic, often resulting in a small number of arrests.