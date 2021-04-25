Four Pak shooters get IOC scholarships

KARACHI: Four Pakistan shooters have received International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) scholarships.

The shooters are Ghulam Mustafa Bashir, Khalil Akhtar, Gulfam Joseph, and Usman Chand.

“We have arranged this scholarship for them and it happened after 20 years,” said Executive vice president of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) Javaid S Lodhi while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that under this scholarship each athlete gets a monthly stipend of $750 which is used on his development, training, and participation in international events.

Before this, he added, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Minhal Suhail got Olympic scholarships for Rio 2016 in 25-metre rapid fire pistol and 10-metre air rifle categories, respectively.

It is to be noted that Ghulam Mustafa Bashir, Khalil Akhtar, and Gulfam Joseph have won quota places for Tokyo Olympics.

The four shooters got scholarship in the categories of 25-metre rapid fire pistol, 10-metre air pistol, and skeet.

“This is for different periods but normally it covers two years. Gulfam Joseph’s scholarship is only for one and a half years,” said Javaid.

The IOC’s individual scholarship offers the athletes two advantages: a monthly fixed training scholarship to cover the athlete’s training costs; and a fixed travel subsidy for the athlete to cover the costs of transport to take part in Olympic qualifying competitions.

Each athlete granted a scholarship is assessed every four months, and their participation in the various qualifying competitions is monitored regularly.