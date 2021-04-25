close
Sun Apr 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2021

Ramiz slams Pakistan show

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2021

LAHORE: Cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja lashed out at Babar Azam-led Pakistan team after their 19-run loss to Zimbabwe.

Chasing 119, Pakistan were dismissed for 99 in 19.5 overs.

Ramiz in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel said, “Pakistan players played reckless shots and there was no technique.

“[Blessing] Muzarabani was the only quality bowler in their [Zimbabwe] line-up and if you get a chance to watch the replays you will see that our batting seemed so ordinary against him,” he added.

Latest News

More From Sports