Babar XI has been lucky in recent past: Inzamam

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq has said Babar Azam XI has been lucky to win matches in the recent past.

Speaking on his YouTube channel after Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe in second T20I by 19 runs, Inzamam said the team had been facing a middle-order crisis but the team management failed to address the issue.

“If you look at today’s performance, nothing was different except the luck which didn’t favour them this time. Pakistan has had middle-order batting issues for quite some time now,” he said.

“It was Pakistan’s first ever defeat against Zimbabwe in T20I and it badly exposed so many things. In previous matches, Babar, Fakhar, Rizwan scored so it helped Pakistan save the game,” he highlighted.

Inzamam said the selectors picked boys who had very little first-Class experience. “It can work for bowlers as they get enough time to make their way through but batsmen only have one chance,” he explained.