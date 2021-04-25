Covid-19 delays naming of South Africa coach

JOHANNESBURG: The announcement of a new coach for South Africa’s football team, scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until next week because of “global Covid-19 travel issues”, the national association said.

Former Real Madrid manager and twice Manchester United assistant manager Carlos Queiroz is favourite to succeed sacked Molefi Ntseki just over a month before South Africa begin 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Bafana Bafana (The Boys) play Zimbabwe away between June 5-8 and Ghana at home between June 11-14. Ethiopia complete Group G and only the winners advance to the final qualifying phase.