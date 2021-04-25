Smiling Tiger on crutches with cast in new photo posting

MIAMI: A smiling Tiger Woods appeared on crutches with a cast on his lower right leg and foot Friday in a photo posted on his Instagram account.

The image was the first of Woods since he suffered serious right leg injuries in a one-car crash February 23 near Los Angeles.

Two months later, the 15-time major winner appeared alongside his dog in the image, taken in his home practice facility in Jupiter, Florida.

Woods said that work was progressing faster upon his three-hole backyard practice course than he was progressing in his recovery.

“My course is coming along faster than I am,” Woods wrote. “But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”