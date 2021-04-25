Smiling Tiger on crutches with cast in new photo posting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIAMI: A smiling Tiger Woods appeared on crutches with a cast on his lower right leg and foot Friday in a photo posted on his Instagram account.
The image was the first of Woods since he suffered serious right leg injuries in a one-car crash February 23 near Los Angeles.
Two months later, the 15-time major winner appeared alongside his dog in the image, taken in his home practice facility in Jupiter, Florida.
Woods said that work was progressing faster upon his three-hole backyard practice course than he was progressing in his recovery.
“My course is coming along faster than I am,” Woods wrote. “But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”