close
Sun Apr 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PPI
April 25, 2021

Nabeel stars in United Sports Academy victory

Sports

P
PPI
April 25, 2021

KARACHI: Nabeel Hasan's 104-run knock and Hasan Jafri's 19-ball 54 helped United Sports U-19 Academy record a 156-run win against host Nazimabad Gymkhana U-19 Academy in Inter-Academy Cricket Tournament here at Nazimabad Gymkhana Cricket Ground.

United Sports Academy batted first and posted 225 runs in 20 overs.

In response, Naziamabad Gymkhana Academy were bundled out for a paltry total of 69 runs in 11 overs. Owais top scored for the side with 29 runs. Darab Sheikh picked three wickets.

Latest News

More From Sports