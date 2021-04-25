Nabeel stars in United Sports Academy victory

KARACHI: Nabeel Hasan's 104-run knock and Hasan Jafri's 19-ball 54 helped United Sports U-19 Academy record a 156-run win against host Nazimabad Gymkhana U-19 Academy in Inter-Academy Cricket Tournament here at Nazimabad Gymkhana Cricket Ground.

United Sports Academy batted first and posted 225 runs in 20 overs.

In response, Naziamabad Gymkhana Academy were bundled out for a paltry total of 69 runs in 11 overs. Owais top scored for the side with 29 runs. Darab Sheikh picked three wickets.