Sun Apr 25, 2021
April 25, 2021

Musa Lashari-Eagle FC match ends in draw

Sports

April 25, 2021

KARACHI: The match between Musa Lashari and Eagle FC ended in a 1-1 draw after a thrilling encounter in Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Night Football Tournament at Naya Nazimabad Football Ground on Friday night.

Both teams had several chances to score in the first half but it ended without a goal being scored.

In the 87th minute of the game, Shehryar of Eagle FC gave his team the lead by scoring on a pass. But in extra time, Noman Dudu levelled the arrears for Musa Lashari.

Tournament Director Nasir Ismail presented Masha United Man of the Match award to Eagle FC's Sheharyar and Musa Lashari's Noman Dudu for their outstanding performance.

