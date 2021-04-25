Veteran Lucescu defies history to take Dynamo to brink of Ukraine title

KIEV: There was just a hint of a smile playing around the corners of Mircea Lucescu’s mouth when the final whistle blew last Saturday, signalling a victory for his current team Dynamo Kiev over their great rivals Shakhtar Donetsk, the side he ruled for over a decade.

The 75-year-old is in his first season as head coach at Dynamo but that 1-0 win over his old team at the Olympiysky stadium in Kiev means he is just one win away from delivering the club’s first league title in five years.