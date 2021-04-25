Veteran Lucescu defies history to take Dynamo to brink of Ukraine title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KIEV: There was just a hint of a smile playing around the corners of Mircea Lucescu’s mouth when the final whistle blew last Saturday, signalling a victory for his current team Dynamo Kiev over their great rivals Shakhtar Donetsk, the side he ruled for over a decade.
The 75-year-old is in his first season as head coach at Dynamo but that 1-0 win over his old team at the Olympiysky stadium in Kiev means he is just one win away from delivering the club’s first league title in five years.