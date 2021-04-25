close
Sun Apr 25, 2021
KELA FC win Leisure League FAST Futsal Tourney title

KARACHI: KELA FC overcame Titans in the final of the Leisure Leagues FAST Futsal Tournament in penalty kicks after a close encounter at FAST University football ground.

Shahzaib Mehmood Trunkwala, Vice President International Socca Federation and President World Group, congratulated KELA FC for winning the title.

He said that Leisure Leagues is gradually and cautiously resuming its activities. “We are learning to live with coronavirus reality,” Trunkwala said. “But we will find a way to start our lives again as close to normal and so will Leisure Leagues.

“We also previously had dearth of sports events especially international events. But we were able to host two impressive matches in Pakistan in 2017 when Ronaldinho and other internationally acclaimed footballers played here,” Trunkwala added.

