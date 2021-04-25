Ramiz slams Pakistan show

LAHORE: Cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja lashed out at Babar Azam-led Pakistan team after their 19-run loss to Zimbabwe.

Chasing 119, Pakistan were dismissed for 99 in 19.5 overs.

Ramiz in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel said, “Pakistan players played reckless shots and there was no technique.

“[Blessing] Muzarabani was the only quality bowler in their [Zimbabwe] line-up and if you get a chance to watch the replays you will see that our batting seemed so ordinary against him,” he added.