Pakistan under pressure going into final T20I

HARARE: Pakistan will be under pressure in the third and final T20 International against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club here on Sunday (today), having suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of much-lower ranked hosts in the second game.

Pakistan’s reliance on its top-order to do the bulk of the scoring has left them exposed to middle-order implosions that failed to take the team over the line on Friday with Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, and Faheem Ashraf finding it difficult to regain form.

Zimbabwe rectified basics coming into the second game from the first defeat. An improved fielding and bowling performance yielded an ideal result for them.

Zimbabwe pulled off their first-ever win over Pakistan in 16 attempts in this format by defending a below-par total of 118. The bowlers rose to the occasion in a historic fightback that bundled out Pakistan for 99 with Babar Azam as the highest run-scorer with 41 which came in 45 balls.

Luke Jongwe starred with the ball to help Zimbabwe level the series with his impressive returns of 4/18.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has urged his middle order to step up. “The T20 World Cup is coming and we need to resolve these issues,” he said ahead of the final T20I. “Hopefully, we make a comeback. We will look to play with our best combination,” he added, hinting at some important changes.

Pakistan appear to be on that precipice from which they could lurch either to brilliance or chaos, with no way of predicting which it will be. They were given a nudge towards the latter after the second T20I with Shoaib Malik taking to Twitter to lambast “unacquainted decision makers”.

What should have been a series to try out new players and fine-tune certain aspects of their game for the T20 World Cup has instead thrown up a decider of extreme pressure, giving this series a higher profile than most would have accorded it a few days ago.

With Craig Ervine ruled out of the series and Sean Williams nursing a hand issue in for the last game, Zimbabwe lost plenty of experience, so the return of the latter might not be a surprise. Taylor did mention after the match that his side might have to approach the powerplay with a touch more positivity, setting the tempo for the remainder of the innings. “As a batting unit, we need to fire a little more in the powerplay. We feel they’re a stronger bowling unit than a batting unit, and if we get 140-150, we can challenge them,” he said.

The pitches here in Harare appear to have plenty in them for bowlers, with both captains agreeing totals around 140-150 were challenging.