People are talking about

-- the news that travellers who obtained a COVID-19 molecular test result from Pakistan will not be permitted to board an aircraft for a flight to Canada unless they get tested from another country. People say this embarrassment has resulted because unscrupulous persons in the medical business issue false certificates for illegal gratification and a stricter monitoring method needs to be ensured before more countries join the list of those who have restricted entry of travellers from Pakistan.

-- the report by an investigative reporter about how the beneficiaries of the Ehsaas programme are being skimmed off a percentage of the amount being doled out to them by the government by those responsible for its distribution. People say since corruption is deeply rooted in all sections of society, a more fool proof method needs to be evolved to see that this does not happen and also that those who don’t deserve it do not benefit from the program.

-- the fact that the Punjab police senior command seems upset at what it calls ‘premature and unnecessary accord’ between the government and the banned TLP saying the decision not only demoralised the police force but also gave a message to miscreants that “the state may withdraw any step any time on any pressure”. People say police officials are right in feeling upset as four policemen sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while around 1,000 others were injured.

-- the news that the CDA is planting palm trees on Srinagar Highway and the mind boggling fact that the authority has not learned any lessons from the past. People say trying to emulate Dubai, which is a desert area, precious funds that could have been used for development in other places have already been wasted over the years when Palm trees were planted along medians and died, then were eventually replaced with pretty indigenous ones more suitable to the environment.

-- the proposal by the SAPM on Capital Development Authority (CDA) affairs that illegal construction in Islamabad should be regularized as this will promote ease of doing business. People say that instead of taking stern action against those who ignore rules and prefer to bypass regulations, authorities take the easy way out and let these offenders off the hook, which encourages others to do the same knowing they will eventually be ‘regularized.’

-- the news that the government has appealed to the army to help in controlling the COVID-19 which is spreading rapidly because the general public refuses to follow SOPs. People say the army has been called in on many occasions to assist the local administrations which are either not adequately staffed or do not have the will to enforce the governments writ, so it’s a shame that some persons denigrate the role the army plays in keeping some semblance of order in the country.

-- the fact that several members of the ruling party stood with the opposition group, supporting their demand and how this was the direct opposite of what the PM had appealed for, that issues which affect the country negatively need to be dealt with a calm and realistic manner. People say while our sentiments are important and need to be taken into account, Pakistan cannot be isolated from the rest of the world as it does not have the capacity to survive on its own. — I.H.