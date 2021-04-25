RCCI lauds probe into Ring Road project

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s notice on the increase in cost of Rawalpindi Ring Road project and changes in the master plan.

In a statement, President Mohammad Nasir Mirza said that the business community was deeply concerned over the demarcation of the Ring Road project as well as the alleged increase in cost and changes in the master plan.

"We demand that immediate action be taken against the elements for whom these alleged changes have been made and that those involved be brought to justice," they said.

The business community of Rawalpindi believed that the Ring Road project would be a game changer for Rawalpindi, adding, it was an important project for the development of Rawalpindi.

It should be completed as soon as possible, they urged adding, the layout plan, delimitation as well as compensation process should be kept transparent.

They demanded that investors should not be left at the mercy of the land mafia.

They also urged to form a committee to probe the matter with the participation of all stakeholders.