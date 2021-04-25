close
Sun Apr 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 25, 2021

Obituary

Islamabad

 
April 25, 2021

Rawalpindi : Raja Javed Ahmed (zonal manager, Unilever, Pakistan) passed away on Saturday. His funeral prayer and burial took place at his native village Patriyata, New Murree, says a press release.

He was brother in law of Sardar Iqbal Ahmed Abbasi (late) former circulation manager, the daily Jang), uncle of Azmat Abbasi and Shafqat Abbasi.

Latest News