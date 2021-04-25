tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi : Raja Javed Ahmed (zonal manager, Unilever, Pakistan) passed away on Saturday. His funeral prayer and burial took place at his native village Patriyata, New Murree, says a press release.
He was brother in law of Sardar Iqbal Ahmed Abbasi (late) former circulation manager, the daily Jang), uncle of Azmat Abbasi and Shafqat Abbasi.