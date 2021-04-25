close
Sun Apr 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
April 25, 2021

Housemaid arrested on theft charges

Islamabad

A
APP
April 25, 2021

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested a maid involved in house robbery and recovered cash Rs585,000, gold ornaments, one laptop and other household items from her possession, informed police spokesman.

Rawat police arrested accused Mashal Azad and a case has been registered against her on the complaint of Abdul Rehman, a resident of a private housing society.

During preliminary investigation, the house maid revealed to commit the crime in the absence of the family members.

Police said that Mashal was arrested with the help of modern technology. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas commended police team and directed to arrest the facilitators in house robbery adding that strict action should be taken against such anti-social elements.

Latest News