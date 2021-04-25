Another 9 die of COVID-19, 565 test positive

Islamabad : As many as 565 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district while the virus has claimed another nine lives from the twin cities that has taken death toll from the region to 1,506.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that as many as 53 patients from the twin cities have died of the illness in the last six days. The total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities has reached 93,807. The number of active cases of COVID-19 from the twin cities has been recorded as 14,814 that makes 17.1 per cent of the total active cases present in the country on Saturday.

The virus claimed five more lives from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the federal capital to 657. The total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 72,613 after confirmation of 463 cases in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 59,080 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has got to 12,876.

Meanwhile, after four more COVID-19 deaths from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll from the district got to 849. As many as 102 more patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 21,194 of which 18,407 patients have recovered.

According to the district health department Rawalpindi, a total of 134 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 1804 patients were in home isolation in the district on Saturday.