Quality, prices reviewed at Ramazan bazaars

LAHORE : Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas Kathia visited Ramazan bazaars at Jallo Mor and Lidhar here on Saturday to review availability of commodities, their quality and prices.

He met visitors and asked them about the quality of essential commodities and difference of prices in Ramazan bazaars and the open market. He directed the bazaars management to provide commodities without any disruption. He asked the officers concerned to inspect stalls from time to time and remove rotten commodities immediately. The ADCG reviewed the supply of essential items and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made in the special bazaars.

All essentials items including flour and sugar were available at the stall and a large number of people were shopping in the bazaars. Strict implementation of corona SOPs were also being ensured.