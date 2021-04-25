‘Terrorism is part of global great game’

LAHORE : Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) Ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has said the resumption of terrorism incidents in Pakistan, especially the blast in a Quetta hotel apparently aimed to target a high-level Chinese delegation, is part of the global ‘great game’ and an attempt to sabotage Pak-China relations and create instability in Pakistan.

It is noteworthy that the sparks of war appear to be flying in the region once again after the US violated the Afghan peace deal, he said in a statement on Saturday.

He said the incident looked US-backed subversion as terror incidents resumed in Pakistan to pressurise Islamabad into ‘influencing Taliban by force’ to unconditionally submit to all the US demands.

He warned the government and the ruling quarters that if Pakistan succumbed to the US pressure and tried to damage the interests, it would amount to inviting trouble for the country and also a betrayal to the interests of the Muslim Ummah.