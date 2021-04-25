Corona claims 98 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE : As many as 98 COVID-19 patients died and 3,073 new positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) report issued on Saturday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 7,897 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 285,542 in the province. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as many as 23,590 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,453,982 in the province.

After 7,897 fatalities and recovery of a total of 231,235 patients, including 2,351 recoveries in the last 24 hours, as many as 46,410 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities. Meanwhile, the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, Secretary Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan has said that as many as 186,376 corona patients were recovered in 200 public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments in which 30 are situated in Lahore while 706 patients were recovered during the last 24 hours. In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Secretary said that 6751 beds are reserved in all govt. owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4147 beds are unoccupied. Likewise, 1603 beds reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 796 beds are vacant so far, he added.

The Secretary SHC&MED added that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department has arranged 3240 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2361 beds are vacant. However, 447 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in govt. hospitals of Lahore and 302 beds are unoccupied.

In addition, 2884 beds are also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 1465 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 906 beds reserved in HDU and 448 beds are unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added. The Secretary SHC said that the specialized healthcare has arranged 683 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 396 ventilators are under use while 287 are unoccupied. Around 260 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 214 are occupied and 46 ventilators are vacant, concluded Nabeel Awan.

Another 9 die of COVID-19, 565 test positive: As many as 565 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district while the virus has claimed another nine lives from the twin cities that has taken death toll from the region to 1,506.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday reveals that as many as 53 patients from the twin cities have died of the illness in the last six days. The total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities has reached 93,807. The number of active cases of COVID-19 from the twin cities has been recorded as 14,814 that makes 17.1 per cent of the total active cases present in the country on Saturday.

The virus claimed five more lives from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the federal capital to 657. The total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 72,613 after confirmation of 463 cases in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 59,080 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has got to 12,876. Meanwhile, after four more COVID-19 deaths from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, the death toll from the district got to 849. As many as 102 more patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 21,194 of which 18,407 patients have recovered.

According to the district health department Rawalpindi, a total of 134 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 1804 patients were in home isolation in the district on Saturday.