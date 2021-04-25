Purple flowers provide spectacular beauty to roads, parks

Islamabad : The roads have been lined up with jacaranda trees and their purple flowers that are providing spectacular beauty to natural environment of the capital city.

The jacaranda trees have brought exciting colours and vibe to the city. The visitors walk under blooming jacaranda trees and relax amid pleasant weather conditions. “A single jacaranda tree in full bloom is breath-taking all on its own and Islamabad is known as Jacaranda City due to the volume of jacaranda trees it has. Islamabad is certainly among the cities like Sydney and Brisbane that are also popular destinations for jacaranda sightseers,’ said Huma Rasheed, a motorist at 7th Avenue.

There are at least 49 known varieties of jacaranda trees, but the one most popular is Jacaranda mimosifolia. It produces a vibrant show of purple flowers in late spring. Besides their beautiful blooms, jacarandas feature delicate, fern-like foliage that lends a soft texture to city streets. A staff worker of Capital Development Authority (CDA) said that pretty as jacarandas are, they require a bit of work to maintain.

Their branches often need pruning to keep the tree healthy and looking its best, he said, adding “Also, they drop their flowers after blooming, which can create a sticky and slippery mess.”

He said that if anyone plants a sapling, it can take 2-3 years to see its first flowers and when they bloom they make a sea of purple flowers and energise the environment with their natural beauty. Shahid Abbas, an environmentalist, said jacaranda trees turn purple in the spring season and continue to provide beauty for almost ten weeks after which they shed their flowers.