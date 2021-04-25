SBP online courses from 27th

LAHORE : Sports Board Punjab, on the direction of DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, has announced to conduct online courses to enhance the abilities and skills of SBP coaches and officers.

All tehsil Sports Officers, coaches and players of the province will take part in the online courses which are scheduled to be conducted from 11.00am to 1.00pm on April 27 and 28, 2021 at National Hockey Stadium.

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Fuad Hashim Rabbani is likely to inaugurate the online courses. Assistant Professor Orthopedic Dr Amir Sohail will deliver online lecture on the topic of Injury Prevention and First Response in Sports Medicine while Rehabilitation Specialist Dr Sajida Fajar will throw light on Doping – Sports Injuries and their Management. It is pertinent to mention here that Sports Board Punjab had also conducted several webinars last year for the online training of Punjab’s sports officers, coaches and players during the coronavirus pandemic.

DG Sports Punjab tests positive for coronavirus: DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh tested positive for the coronavirus. Aulakh had undergone a Covid-19 test two days ago after feeling the symptoms of fatal virus. He quarantined himself at home after finding the positive report of his Covid-19 test. Expressing concern over Aulakh’s positive Covid test, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti prayed for his quick recovery from this lethal virus.