Sun Apr 25, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 25, 2021

Man killed in front of kids for resisting burglars

Lahore

KARACHI : A man was killed for putting up resistance during a robbery at his house in Surjani Town on Saturday.

According to the Surjani Town SHO Farrukh Sheheryar, 52-year-old Ashraf Qureshi was living in a rented house in Surjani Town. He had recently purchased a house next to his rented house and was busy in the renovation work.

The incident took place when the victims’ two sons were leaving home for work and four armed men on two motorcycles came and entered their house.

At this, the women in the house started screaming for help. After hearing a hue and cry, Qureshi started pelting the robbers with stones from the balcony of the other house. The robber shot the man in the neck before fleeing, killing him on the spot. Police said the deceased was a milkman and a father of three children. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

