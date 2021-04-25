PMC lays off staff members

ISLAMABAD : The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), which had replaced the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) last year, has laid off 12 contractual staff members.

These employees received separate letters declaring that their contracts extended for two months have expired, so they don’t need come to office.

They included coordinators Dr Sarah Ali (information), Dr Maria Sameer (licensing), Dr Asiya Zaiban (exams), Dr Farhanaz Zaidi (education) and Salahuddin (verification), registration officer Mohammad Saqib, IT assistant Asfandyar Khan, and four others, including Adnan Rauf, Ahmed Raza, Abdul Manan and Nasir Nisar.