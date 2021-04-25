Ulema for seeking Allah’s forgiveness, following SOPs

LAHORE : Ulema-Mashaikhs across the country have appealed people to turn to Allah to seek forgiveness and follow precautionary measures to ensure safety against coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East, and leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council prayed to Allah Almighty to save humanity from the pandemic of Coronavirus.

They appealed the public to turn to Allah (Ruju-Ila-Al-Allah) and observe precautionary measures to prevent the rising cases of Coronavirus pandemic.

The third wave of Coronavirus pandemic is very alarming and has become threatening for the humanity. 'Ruju Ila-Al-Allah and seeking Astaghfar and forgiveness and observing precautionary preventive measures against COVID-19 are the only solution, they said.

In a joint statement, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi and Ulema said humanity is in a state of threat due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic of COVID-19 is rising alarmingly with each passing day continuously and for the protection of humanity, everyone should turn to Allah and ensure precautionary measures, the clerics said and added that those who are saying no to the Corona vaccine are in fact unfamiliar with religion and conventional sciences.

The clerics said that corona vaccine can also be administered during fasting and Islamic scholars are unanimously agreed on this. The clerics and religious scholars also thank Prime Minister Imran Khan for his statement on the implementation of precautionary measures in the mosques.

Meanwhile, Darul Iftaa Pakistan has also issued a fatwa regarding the corona vaccine, justifying the corona vaccine, said that the corona vaccine is need of the time and in wake of prevailing circumstances, vaccination is in accordance with Islamic laws.

Islamic Shariah commands to protect oneself and others from harm, and it is absolutely not right to spread rumors about the corona vaccine, said clerics.

The most important countries in the Islamic world, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Jurisprudence Council in Jeddah, and Egypt, have declared it a Sharia obligation to administer the coronavirus vaccine to protect themselves and others.

Darul Iftaa Pakistan, in consultation with the great Islamic scholars and Muftis, also issued a fatwa stating that it is the responsibility of every human being to be vaccinated against coronavirus and that Islamic Shariah commands one to avoid suffering and to save others. The clerics said that the opinion of medical experts is final in the matter of disease. The fatwa was issued after a series of meetings chaired by Imam-e- Kaaba, Sheikh Saleh bin Hameed, at the Islamic Jurisprudence Council in Jeddah, which operates under the auspices of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. Leading renowned personalities of Muslim world including Imam-e- Kaaba Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia, President of Palestine and other important Muslim leaders have been vaccinated.

Hafiz Mehmood Ashrafi said philanthropists should also come forward in wake of prevailing situation and help vaccinating down trodden segments of society from Zakat funds.

Darul Iftaa Pakistan also fully supports the fatwa on vaccination during fasting stating that according to Islamic law, vaccination does not invalidate the fasting. The distance that the medical experts have advised between the worshipers falls under the category of compulsion and necessity. Therefore, prayers can be performed with spacing. Therefore, one should not be in any state of doubt or delusion in this matter. Masajid are seeking preventive measures against Coronavirus successfully with praise be to Allah and more cooperation and action is needed from public.

Ulema, Mashaikhs include Dr Qibla Ayyaz, Chairman Islamic Ideological Council, Sahibzada Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman, Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman, Allama Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Pir Ruhul Amin, Allama Arif Wahidi, Allama Hussain Akbar, Maulana M Khan Leghari, Syed Amin Al Hasnat, Maulana Abdul Wahab Rupari, Qazi Abdul Qadir Khamosh, Mufti M Zubair, Qari Hanif Bhatti, Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Maulana Qasim Qasmi, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Asad Zakaria, Maulana Obaidullah Gormani, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Allama Zubair Abid, Maulana Shafi Qasmi, Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan, Maulana Abu Bakr Sabri Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Ehsan Ahmad Hussaini, Maulana Ashfaq Potafi and Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi.