Killing animals to carry Rs50,000 fine, 3 months jail

LAHORE : Killing of any animal with cruelty is punishable with Rs50,000 fine and three months imprisonment, this has been decided in a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik.

The Punjab government has decided to sterilise stray dogs across the province following the Turkish model to reduce their growth instead of shooting or poisoning them. The government will also vaccinate these dogs and cats against rabies. This was decided in a meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik in which honorary secretary SPCA (Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals) Prof Dr Masood Rabbani presented a detailed report regarding stray dogs.

Animal Rights Advocacy Group (ARAG), in a statement issued Saturday, welcomed the decision of the Punjab government and expressed their gratitude to Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Jawad Hassan for stopping dog culling. “The animal welfare community is eternally grateful to them for resolving this longstanding issue.” ARAG’s spokeswoman Aiza Haider said the government has taken the right steps for animal welfare. The LHC order came on 14.4.2021 on a petition filed by Advocate Hamza Humayun Rashid on behalf of appellant Hamza Khan. He had filed a petition in the Lahore High Court, requesting that individuals and institutions abusing animals be bound not to poison or kill them. The judges directed the government to enact legislation, stop dog killing and submit a report after implementing the court order. The Punjab Local Government Department will devote its resources for sterilisation of dogs in which the Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab and other agencies will give their full support, it was decided in the meeting headed by the chief secretary. Additional Chief Secretary would coordinate the affairs of Animal Welfare in all the departments. A special letter has also been sent to the Director General North and Director General South of the Livestock Department asking them to provide a list of hospitals and senior doctors in each district. The government has also decided to launch an awareness campaign among the citizens to seek help from organisations working in the field of animal welfare. In addition, it has been decided to set up shelters in every city to protect the rights of stray animals, in collaboration with civil society for their food and care. Fortunately, several organisations are working in the field of animal welfare in Punjab.