It’s not a joke

There are many people in our country who still think that the coronavirus is not dangerous. They don’t follow SOPs and make fun of people who follow precautionary measures. There are so many people who upload funny videos on social media, which suggest that the virus is not lethal at all.

People should refrain from sharing and uploading such videos. It’s time we took the virus seriously. The government should take all possible steps to control the spread of the virus.

Shakir KB

Turbat