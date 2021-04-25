Exams in a pandemic

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
When talking about O/A Levels examinations, almost all stakeholders have missed a crucial point. These examinations are usually held in marriage halls, which are closed for social gatherings as the spread of the virus in these places is quite fast.
The high courts should have taken an expert opinion of pulmonologists before announcing their verdict. The authorities should have considered holding online exams.
M Shaikh
Islamabad