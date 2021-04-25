Climate concerns

US President Joe Biden has so far done well by rejoining the Paris Agreement. This was one of his electoral pledges which he has fulfilled without much delay. Now he is planning to lead concrete measures to tackle emissions of greenhouse gases after the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate that took place on April 22-23. Surprisingly, Pakistan was not among the first countries that Joe Boden invited to participate in the summit to which courtiers as small as Bhutan and Jamaica received an invitation to participate. But then perhaps after a realization that Pakistan is not only the fifth largest country in the world in terms of population with over 220 million people, it is among the worst-hit countries by climate change as well; the Biden Administration sent an invitation to Pakistan. It is worth noting that Pakistan is also vice-president of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change too. Now Pakistan must contribute its bit to shape global climate-change discourse.

Though the country has initiated the process by launching the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign and has also claimed its 10 billion tree tsunami, the country needs environmental policies that are more realistic and in line with the needs of our future. Policies must be based on commitments rather than claims. Essentially, it became clear in the summit that the mitigation of the impact of climate change should be a primary agenda for all countries including Pakistan. The stronger climate actions we take, the better economic benefits we are likely to reap. In that sense the summit has proved to be a key milestone on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) that will take place this November in Glasgow.

From Pakistan’s side, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Amin Aslam participated in the virtual summit and stressed on climate adaptation and resilience. Though most of his discourse was about highlighting the steps Pakistan has taken to combat climate change, he also managed to underscore the threats that we are facing. A continued rise in temperature that the emission of greenhouse gases causes is leading Pakistan to catastrophic consequences. Here we must draw attention to the report that the World Bank has recently released about the increasing stress tourism is placing on the local environment in Pakistan. The study points out that haphazard expansion of tourism without proper planning and precautionary measure is leading to increased pollution and natural habitat loss. It is also putting pressure on endangered species. The study, titled ‘Pakistan: Sustainable Solid Waste Management in Mountain Areas’, is a timely document that also exposes the government’s claims about environmental protection while also promoting an unregulated and ill-managed tourism sector in the country. The report and the summit both have important lessons for Pakistan, which the government must take seriously and adopt more appropriate and concrete measures rather than just promoting the slogans of various tsunamis.