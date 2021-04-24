Ban on outdoor dining flouted

ISLAMABAD: Although, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday announced a ban on outdoor dining in restaurants amid alarming increase in corona cases, but food outlets were seen serving food to customers in big cities after Iftar and before Sehr. A brief observance in big cities showed that hotels were still serving customers who came to have food, although with some reaction and the influx was visibly low than routine.

People were seen having food at popular dining sites in Rawalpindi like Banni Chowk, Saddar and other smaller sites like Sir Syed Chowk and Murree Road etc.

In Peshawar, hotels were serving food outdoor in Namak Mandi, Qissa Khwani Saddar, Charsadda Road, Ring Road etc.

In Lahore, people were seen enjoying food in Gawalmandi, Lakshmi Chowk, Garhi Shahu and small markets.

Similar was the situation at Burns Road, Saddar, Bahadurabad and other places.

The influx of customers was low and SOPs were also observed, but the ban on indoor dining was flouted.