Two more MNAs join Tareen’s camp

LAHORE: Two more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs from Jhang including Sahizbada Mehboob Sultan and Sahibzada Ameer Sultan called on Jehangir Khan Tareen and expressed complete support to him. The two MNAs from Jhang vowed to jointly counter any conspiracy in the ranks of the party. This is noteworthy that support of Jehangir Khan Tareen is swelling day by day which could eventually multiply the troubles of the federal and Punjab governments where the PTI lacks simple majority without the help of allies. Almost entire district of Jhang and major chunk of Faisalabad division where the PTI won most of the seats in last general elections have now expressed support to Tareen, ringing alarm bells for the PTI government. The MNAs, MPAs from Jhang who are siding by Tareen include MNAs Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Ghulam Ahmed Lali, Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Sahibzada Ameer Sultan, MPAs Aslam Bharwana, Faisal Jaboana and Salim Bibi, who is the mother of Ghulam Bibi Bharwana. In Faisalabad division, MNA Raja Riaz, Provincial Minister Ajmal Cheema have expressed open support to Tareen who is facing cases, charges against him over fraud, money laundering. Tareen's name has been attributed to sugar scam.

The MNAs, MPAs siding with Tareen have demanded of the prime minister to hold a meeting with them so that they could convey their concern to him regarding the alleged injustice being done to Tareen. However, Imran Khan has so far shown no will to see his party parliamentarians over Tareen's issue and formed a committee to deal with the matter. Tareen's camp has rejected this committee.

Meanwhile, MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad and provincial ministers from Faisalabad, including Ajmal Cheema and Khayal Kastro, also held a meeting with the Punjab governor. This is interesting to note that Chaudhry Sarwar himself belongs Toba Tek Singh, a district of Faislabad Division where PTI is facing too much rifts.

Raja Riaz and Ajmal Cheema expressed their concern over Tareen issue.

The governor, on the occasion, said every member of the party has full confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan. Political revenge is out of the question and justice will be served in Jehangir Tareen’s case, he added.

Sarwar said that under the leadership of Imran Khan, the PTI is united and for the first time the federal and Punjab governments are working for equal development of all regions. The incumbent government is taking practical steps for the development and stability of the country. Providing relief to the poor sections of the population is the top priority of the government.

He said that every worker of PTI is the strength of the party and under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are moving forward along with our allies. PTI will complete its constitutional term, adding that the general elections will be held in 2023 and there is no threat to the government.

Raja Riaz and Ajmal Cheema thanked the governor for assuring them to resolve their reservations and said that Imran Khan is their prime minister and party leader and they were sure that he would listen to their reservations and address them.

“We also want the strength of the government and the development and prosperity of the country and we are ready to fulfil our responsibilities,” they vowed.