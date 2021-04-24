144 more die from COVID-19 across country

ISLAMABAD: Another 144 people died of COVID-19 across the country in 24 hours, taking the tally to 16,842 since the start of the pandemic last year.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 53,818 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the 24 hours, out of which 5,870 were found positive, showing the positivity rate of 10.90. The total active cases currently stand at 84,976. In all, 682,290 people have so far recovered from the virus. According to the official portal, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh is 275,815 while 4,576 people have died so far.

In Punjab, the total number of COVID-19 patients is 282,469 and 7,799 people have died so far due to the virus including 81 in the last 24 hours while the total number of patients in Balochistan is 21,365 and the death toll has reached 227. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a total of 110,875 virus patients, with 3,029 deaths, while in Azad Kashmir, 16,193 people have been infected with the virus and 455 have died.