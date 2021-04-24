Ulema warn against removing Islamic content from textbooks

ISLAMABAD: The Ittehad Tanzeem-i-Madaris Pakistan has rejected removal of Islamic content from textbooks by the Punjab Curriculum Text Board in the light of the one-man commission report.

It has warned the Punjab Curriculum Text Board that removal of Islamic material from the textbooks would spread anarchy in the country.

“We warn the Punjab Minorities Affairs Department and PCTB to refrain from removing Hamd, Naat and other Islamic contents from the textbooks,” the leaders of the Ittehad said in a joint statement issued on Friday.

The Ittehad Tanzeem-i-Madaris has expressed concern over reports that the Punjab Human Rights and Minority Affairs Division following a report of the one-man commission constituted by the Supreme Court has directed the PCTB to ban publication of Islamic material like Hamd, Naat and chapters relating to the Seeratun Nabi (SAW) in books other Islamic studies.

The joint statement was issued by Naib President of the Karachi’s Jamia Darul Aloom Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani, leaders of Ittehad Tanzeem-i-Madaris, including Mufti Muneebur Rehman, Maulana Abdul Razzaq Sikandar, Maulana Abdul Maalik, Prof Sajid Mir, Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari, Allama Syed Riaz Hussain Najafi, Sahibzada Abdul Mustafa Hazarvi and others.