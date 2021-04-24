No military solution to Afghan conflict: FM

ISTANBUL: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday that there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

Terming the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Turkey trilateral meeting as “useful”, he said a negotiated political solution of the Afghan issue was the only way forward.

“It is a unique opportunity for Afghans to show farsightedness. If they suffer, everybody will suffer. It is important that Afghans sit together and find a way forward,” he said while addressing a joint press conference along with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavusoglu here after the trilateral meeting hosted by Turkey.

Qureshi said as there was no military solution to the Afghan conflict, Pakistan had urged and would continue to urge all the Afghan parties to sit together and find a way forward. “We as brothers can only facilitate,” he remarked.

He said a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan, which had suffered the most due to the war in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said during the trilateral meeting, they discussed various issues relating to Afghanistan, including economic, security, migration, refugees, etc.

“Illegal migration is an issue, which needs to be tackled,” Qureshi said, adding that he also discussed this issue during his visit to Tehran.

The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Afghanistan discussed the latest developments in Afghan peace process.